Giuseppe Pancaro names two reasons Juventus will struggle this season

Former Milan and Lazio defender Giuseppe Pancaro believes the sale of Matthijs de Ligt and the injury suffered by Paul Pogba will affect Juventus this season.
The Bianconeri have had a mixed transfer window after they lost De Ligt following the arrival of Pogba and Angel di Maria.
Finishing last season without a single trophy meant they had failed to win a gong under Max Allegri for the first time.
The manager would be keen to avoid going trophyless for another year because it could cost him his job.
The club is backing him in this transfer window, but Pancaro insists losing Pogba and De Ligt will be huge for them.
He predicts the title race on Calciomercato, saying: “The first rival is Inter, as it was last year. Juventus moved well, but Pogba’s injury and above all the sale of De Ligt weigh heavily. Napoli has lost something, while Roma has moved well and Lazio has made a functional market.”
Juve FC Says
Losing those two players will make any club weaker and we need to replace them well to avoid struggling in this campaign.
The good news is that the market is still open and we have more chances to take good advantage of it in the next few weeks.
2 Comments
The title should be more like “Juventus is the reason Guiseppe Pancaro struggled all seasons, and that is why he’s talking nonsense about Juve”
de ligt, replaced with a defender who doesn`t want to attack and can dominate; solved. pogba not replaced as of yet and will get injured as he sacrificed his knee and possibly juventus career for the world cup til he has surgery i guess? should have splashed for quality to replace immediately. bremer and di maria cost 50m, the intakes from mandragora, kulu covered that and bentancur? i dunno it`s not fifa, sure, but if someone of sms quality is not there in january a the latest, it will be a big struggle outside of italy for sure. not a sexy window, but there is improvement if people stay fit and we don`t see the same old faces being mediocre paraded as `experienced`…which you can get away with with a positive attacking approach, but…