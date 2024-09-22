Following Saturday’s contest, the Napoli fans in the away section taunted Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli for his betting past.

The Italian dealt with a betting addiction that earned him a seven-month ban last season, but has now thankfully overcome it. Nevertheless, this episode has left an indelible mark on his career.

At the end of last night’s clash between Juventus and Napoli, the Bianconeri held a brief training session for the players who didn’t take part in the contest.

During the warmups, Fagioli was targetted by mocking remarks from the traveling supporters who chanted: “Fagioli, give us the odds!”

But as the video below shows, the midfielder took it gracefully, simply raising his thumb towards the abusers, thus straying away from controversy.