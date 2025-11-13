Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is targeting a return from injury in the big Serie A clash against Napoli.

The 28-year-old spent 10 months on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury in October 2024, but managed to make his comeback in the summer.

The Brazilian’s return to the fold provided a major boost for the team, but unfortunately, it didn’t last too long, as he hurt himself during the 1-1 draw against Atalanta in September, forcing another stint at the treatment table.

Gleison Bremer planning to return against Napoli

Bremer has been diagnosed with a torn medial meniscus, an injury that requires at least a couple of months on the shelf.

The former Torino man has been working hard at Continassa in the hopes of resuming training with his teammates as swiftly as possible. However, his condition still requires a few weeks of recovery.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have set a timetable for Bremer’s return, as they hope to have him back and running ahead of their tricky trip to Naples on December 7.

Which Juventus matches will Bremer miss

The centre-back has already missed a host of important contests, including Igor Tudor’s last few matches in charge, and Luciano Spalletti’s first three contests as a Juventus manager.

Bremer is also set to skip the next two Serie A fixtures against Fiorentina and Cagliari, in addition to the Champions League away game against Bodo/Glimt, plus the Coppa Italia Round of 16 against Udinese.

But if everything goes according to plan, the robust defender could be vying for a spot in the lineup that will take on Antonio Conte’s Napoli at the Stadio Maradona.

On the other hand, Lloyd Kelly has already resumed training with his teammates on Thursday, while Juan Cabal should follow suit in the next few days.

The two defenders should both be available for the clash against Fiorentina after the international break.