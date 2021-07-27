“Go away!” – Juventus player harshly greeted by the fans on first day of pre-season

On Monday, Juventus welcomed back five of their players who returned from their vacations. Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey all took part in Euro 2020 with their national teams, but left the tournament relatively early.

The Bianconeri fans standing at the gate of Continassa were ecstatic to see their returning stars, but its fair to say that some were greeted better than others.

According to JuveNews, Ramsey has been “welcomed” by a section of the fans with boos and shouts asking him to leave the club as soon as possible.

The former Arsenal man is reportedly not a part of Max Allegri’s plans for next season, with the returning tactician preferring to focus on other players in midfield.

Moreover, the Welshman made some controversial statements prior to Euro 2020 that weren’t taken well by the supporters, basically blaming the club for his disappointing first two seasons with the Old Lady.

The 30-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 after the expiry of his contract with the Gunners, but his stint in Turin has thus far been plagued by recurring injury problems, as well as uninspiring performances.

The report claims that circulating videos online show some of the fans asking the player to “Go away!”, whilst others told him “we don’t want you”.

It remains to be seen whether another club would come forward with a concrete bid for the midfielder, and offer both parties an escape route from this unpleasant situation.