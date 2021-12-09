“Go on like this” Chiellini celebrates Juventus’ win against Malmo

Giorgio Chiellini is clearly happy that Juventus finished their Champions League group stage with a bang.

The Bianconeri beat Malmo 1-0 yesterday and topped their group after Chelsea drew 3-3 at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

It was a good night to be a Juve fan, even though the club could face a very tough opponent in the next round of the competition.

The Azzurri defender was on the bench for the entire game as Max Allegri tried another centre-back pairing.

But he was delighted that his teammates got the job done and took to his Twitter account to share that afterwards.

He tweeted: “Victory with Malmoe.

“First place in the group.

“Definitely a beautiful evening!

“Go on like this!!!”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini’s delight and enthusiasm is shared by most of us about this Champions League campaign.

The team’s performance in the league has been uninspiring, but European nights are now our favourites.

The Bianconeri can go a long way in the competition and hopefully we would have many more UCL nights to celebrate in this campaign.

But our next round could be tricky as we can face a tough club like PSG.

However, the tougher the opponent, the better our chances of making it to the final of the competition.