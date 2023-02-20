“Go on like this” Perin reacts to Juventus beating Spezia

Mattia Perin has urged his Juventus teammates to stay focused on winning one game at a time after their victory against Spezia yesterday.

The Bianconeri have no losses from their last five competitive games, and four have ended in wins.

It shows the team is recovering after a dip in form and Perin wants to continue as they work to overcome the hurdle of losing 15 league points.

After keeping a clean sheet in the game against Spezia, Perin posted images on Instagram and captioned them:

“Go on like this without doing calculations!”

Juve FC Says

We do need wins and the team is clearly on the right track at the moment as we seek to finish the campaign in a good position.

The win against Spezia will improve our confidence and gives us a reason to be optimistic about the upcoming match against Nantes.

The Frenchmen will want to use playing at home as an advantage, but we have been to even more intimidating stadiums and won, so we should not worry about the game in France.

We trust Max Allegri to come up with a winning game plan that would hurt the ambitious Ligue 1 side and he has the players to execute them to perfection.