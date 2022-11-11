“God had another plan,” Pogba reacts to missing the World Cup

Paul Pogba has reacted to missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup through injury and the midfielder doesn’t seem hurt.

Pogba is yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since he joined them in the summer and the midfielder had been hopeful he will be at the World Cup.

However, he didn’t recover in time and France has named other midfielders in their squad for the global showpiece.

Pogba is one of their key players and was in inspirational form as they won the competition in 2018.

The midfielder should be gutted to have missed out on the competition, but he posted a picture of him in a Le Bleus shirt on Instagram and captioned it:

“God had another plan for me. I will be supporting my team, my nation, my country from far away but my heart is with them! Best of luck to all the selected players.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of France’s finest players so they will be gutted he is missing the competition.

But his decision to delay surgery in the summer has cost him this competition and he will learn from the mistake.

For now, we need him to focus on his return to fitness and play for us after the WC.