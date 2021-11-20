“God will show him what’s his way” Agent refuses to rule out his client’s move to Juventus

As one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Juventus always has an advantage over other Italian teams.

It has helped the Bianconeri to beat them to the signature of transfer targets, and players from other Serie A clubs would jump at the chance to join them.

That advantage could help Juve sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after his agent admitted they are a top club.

The Serbian is one of the finest players in Serie A and several clubs have targeted him over the years.

He is happy in Rome at the moment, but it is only a matter of time before that changes.

His agent, Mateja Kezman, admits his future is at a bigger club and he considers Juve an elite one.

“The truth is, there have been few serious talks with the Bianconeri. In the end, nothing happened and no agreement was found,” Kezman, a former Chelsea striker, told TuttoJuve as quoted by Football Italia.

“With all due respect to Lazio, Sergej is a player for a great club in the future,” Kezman added.

“I’m sure soon it will be time for a new adventure and new dreams.

“Juve, in my opinion, is still a great club and I think it’s an honour for anyone to play for that club. Let’s see what will happen in the future. God will show him what’s his way.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players in Serie A at the moment and the midfielder could solve Juve’s problem in that position.

Although he would be happy to make the move to Turin, Lazio would certainly want to play hardball with his transfer.

The report didn’t say how much they would ask Juve to pay for him, but Transfermarkt says he is currently valued at €70.00m.