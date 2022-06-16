While the football world is filled with organizations who grant their own awards, the Golden Boy remains the most prestigious accolade a young player could receive. Consider it as the U-21 equivalent of the Ballon d’Or.

Since 2003, Tuttosport has been naming the best young footballer (Under the age of 21) in the world based on the opinion of sports journalists.

Rafael Van der Vaart was the first recipient of the award, while Barcelona’s Pedri earned the recognition last season.

This year, three Juventus starlets have been nominated amongst 100 candidates.

Fabio Miretti was one of the revelations of the campaign, with the teenage sensation managing to cement a starting spot in Max Allegri’s lineup at the end of the season.

The second Bianconeri to earn a nomination is Matias Soulé who enjoyed a strong campaign with Juventus U-23 as well as the U-19 side.

Despite his challenging season between Sampdoria and Salernitana, Radu Dragusin still made it to the list.

However, the most likely candidates to receive the honor are arguably Barcelona’s Gavi, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi.

Here is the full list as displayed by Tuttosport, which also allows you to vote for your favorite candidate.