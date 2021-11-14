“Good? He’s not good” national teammate discusses Juventus target

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has tipped Dusan Vlahovic to become one of the greatest players in history amidst interest from Juventus.

Both players are national teammates at Serbia and in a recent interview, the Lazio midfielder heaped praise on the striker and discussed what makes him think the 21-year-old is just getting started.

“Good? He’s not good, he’s outstanding. I’m quite certain the stats would back that up, considering his age,” said SMS as quoted by Football Italia.

“However, I think he’s the type of player who still gets annoyed when he doesn’t play well, so he’s definitely going to get better and get the world talking about him, which is something I like about him.

“In both training and matches, he never takes it lightly when he misses a chance, so he has a hunger for scoring goals and winning. I like how he wants to prove himself, so I think he’s bound to become one of the greats.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will become one of the best strikers that has played in Italy and Juve would be lucky to have him in their squad.

The competition for his signature is serious, but moments like this make a club show just how big they are.

It would be tricky to deal with Fiorentina also, but Juve will want to convince the striker first.

If they can achieve that, then it would be plain sailing from then on, just as they did in the summer with Manuel Locatelli.

Vlahovic has already started this season in the way he ended the last one and has 10 goals in 13 league and cup matches.