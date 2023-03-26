Good news for Italy’s U21 as Fagioli recovers from injury spell

Nicolo Fagioli has recovered from the ankle problem that kept him away from action for the Italy U21 side’s first game in this international window.

The midfielder arrived at camp with an ankle complaint and the national team coach decided not to risk him in the fixture against Serbia.

The Juventus star has recovered from the problem and will be in the squad for their next game against Ukraine, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

Speaking about his fitness, U21 coach Paolo Nicolato said:

“He trained regularly in the last three days for which he is perfectly recovered. Tomorrow will be available”.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been a key player for us this season and the midfielder is one man we want to see on the field often.

The last thing he wants to hear is that he is injured and cannot play in black and white.

He would feel relieved he has recovered from the setback and we expect him to be in top shape when he returns to the club, knowing there is so much work to do between now and the end of the season.

With Fabio Miretti recovering at home, we will have a good midfield to choose from on the return of football.