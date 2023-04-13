Good news for Juventus as a new suitor emerges for Arthur

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo could head back to Brazil next season when he returns from his loan spell at Liverpool.

The midfielder’s injury woes followed him to England and he has hardly played since he moved on loan to Anfield.

It is now easy to predict Liverpool will send him back as soon as the season is over and a new club has shown an interest in his signature.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Arthur is wanted by Brazilian side Fluminense and they will add him to their squad at the end of this season if they can find an agreement with Juve.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s return presents a fresh problem for us, so we will jump at the chance to offload him on loan again.

However, Fluminense will struggle to pay even half of his current salary on our books next season.

The ideal situation would be to find another European club willing to pay his wages and take him on a loan.

Now that he has flopped at Liverpool, most clubs will not want to give him another chance because it is almost useless.

Arthur has been a serious liability for us since he moved to the club and we might have to mutually terminate his contract.