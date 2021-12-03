Good news for Juventus as Arsenal open to selling star man in January

Alexandre Lacazette has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now as he nears the end of his contract at Arsenal.

The Frenchman remains one of the finest players at the English club, but they are not willing to offer him an extension to his current contract.

Lacazette will not lack suitors if he becomes a free agent and Juve hopes to sign him for free in the summer.

However, they could fast-track their move for him following a recent development.

Reports via Tuttomercatoweb claims Arsenal might sell him in the January transfer window after they identified a replacement for him.

The report claims the Gunners want Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to replace him and will sell the former Lyon man for the right price in the winter transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Lacazette has struggled at Arsenal in recent years, but the Frenchman is a very good striker.

His experience in the Premier League, which is arguably the toughest in the world, means he can become a valuable member of the current Juventus first team.

The Bianconeri has struggled for goals so far and moving to sign him in the winter transfer window is an excellent idea.