Juventus could not use Gleison Bremer in their 1-0 win against Udinese yesterday after they left him out as a precaution not to aggravate a minor injury.

The Brazilian has been ever present in their team since he joined the club from Torino at the start of this season and is still one of Max Allegri’s go-to men.

They beat Udinese in his absence, but he could have played if he was fit and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is set to start their next game against Napoli.

The defender remains one man Juve can trust to deliver and the game against the Partenopei will be a huge test for them.

The report also adds that Federico Chiesa could also start his first game for them in a year against the league leaders.

Juve FC Says

Bremer and Chiesa are two of our key players and we are a much better team when they are in the starting XI, but we must be careful.

Beating Napoli will help our confidence. However, it is not worth rushing Chiesa and Bremer back and we must field them only if they are fit enough to play.

We have a good squad depth and can trust other players to fill in well in their absence.