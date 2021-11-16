Good news for Juventus as flop finally agrees to leave

Aaron Ramsey has agreed to a switch back to the Premier League with Newcastle United.

The Juventus midfielder has been struggling with different fitness problems since he moved to Turin.

Juve is now keen to offload him as he doesn’t fit their system and his constant injuries mean he is unreliable.

Ramsey had been keen to fight for a place at the club all along but he has now agreed to leave.

Todofichajes says he has given the green light for a move to Newcastle United, which is the new richest club in Europe.

The Magpies expect to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and the Welsh midfielder is expected to become one of their first top signings.

He makes 7m euros per season at Juve and the English club is unafraid to take on that salary.

Juve FC Says

This is the news Juventus’ fans have been waiting for as the Bianconeri struggles to get the best out of him.

Ramsey has never looked the part in a Juve shirt and freeing up space for a more relevant player to join is a blessing for the Bianconeri.

They might not replace him immediately if he leaves in the January transfer window, but the space he leaves behind would help the club sign another top midfielder in the summer.