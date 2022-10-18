Paul Pogba will reportedly begin light training with the rest of the Juventus squad today.

The midfielder returned to the club in the last transfer window after leaving them for Manchester United in 2016.

The Bianconeri have not been able to call on him since this season started after he got injured in the preseason.

The midfielder delayed his surgery before going under the knife and fans have been expecting him to return to the team since then.

He is now close to his much-awaited return to the group, with a report on La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia claiming he will start minor training with the group from today.

Juve does not want to rush him back to action as they seek to avoid a relapse, even though the midfielder will be keen to play more and make the France squad for the World Cup

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return is a brilliant piece of news for us and it means this team could get better sooner than we expected.

After beating Torino unconvincingly, Juve fans will still not trust their team fully before their next match, until the team puts together a fine run of form.

Federico Chiesa is also close to a return to the pitch, so it is a good time to be a Bianconeri.