Good news for Juventus as partial stadium ban suspended

Juventus has won their appeal against a ban on the South Curve of the Allianz Stadium for one game.

The Bianconeri received the ban after a sports judge determined that the fans in that section of the ground had abused Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

Juve appealed the decision because it did not feel the action was worth closing the part of the stadium that houses its most vocal supporters.

The Bianconeri need all their supporters for the remaining home games of the season as they bid to end the term successfully.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals their appeal for the ban to be overturned has been successful and now they can have everyone back in the ground for their next home game.

Juve FC Says

This is an important victory for us as a club because we need the support of our fans in every home game this season and the South Curve houses our most passionate fans.

The players must now deliver on the pitch and we expect them to earn wins from all our remaining home games of the campaign.

This does not mean they will underestimate any opponent, but we certainly can beat any team if the fans get behind the players.