Good news for Juventus as target could leave Ajax in January

Juventus is interested in a move for Ajax centre-back, Perr Schuurs and may get their man soon.

The 21-year-old is one of the stars of the Dutch club’s current squad and is being monitored by their European rivals.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are competing with Inter Milan for his signature.

Juve shopped at Ajax in 2019 when they signed Matthijs de Ligt from the Dutch giants and that may have given them the confidence that Schuurs would also become a top star.

The 6’3 centre back broke into their first team in 2018 and has since made over 153 career appearances, including while he was on loan at Fortuna Sittard earlier in his career.

The defender extended his contract at the club until 2025 earlier this year, according to transfermarkt and that could see Ajax demand a huge transfer fee before offloading him.

But he is currently valued at $8.80m, on the same website.

Juve has been looking to sign Europe’s top youngsters recently and Schuurs could join them as one who can be groomed to partner his compatriot, De Ligt, in their defence in the future.

Juve will also not want Inter Milan to beat them to his signature with the Nerazzurri looking to become the biggest club in Italy.