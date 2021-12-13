Good news for Juventus as target could leave Atalanta in January

Luis Muriel was one of Atalanta’s main men last season, but he has struggled to get enough playing minutes in this campaign.

The Colombian striker has shown his ability as an attacker in the last few seasons.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini has fielded other forwards ahead of him more often in this campaign.

As anyone would expect, the striker hasn’t taken that decision well and he could leave La Dea soon.

Calciomercato reports Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign him and the Bianconeri could get their man next month.

This is because the former Sevilla star is fed up with not playing as much as he wants and will consider leaving Bergamo when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Muriel scored 22 Serie A goals last season and wouldn’t have expected to be struggling to play in this campaign.

It could be because Atalanta has too many attacking options, and that might be good news for Juve.

The Bianconeri needs a new striker who can score as many goals as possible in the second half of this campaign.

They don’t need to sign Muriel permanently as they wait to land Dusan Vlahovic. But taking him on loan for the rest of the season could help Max Allegri’s men end the campaign inside the top four.