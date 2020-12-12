Good news for Juventus as they continue their chase of Ramos

Sergio Ramos might become a new Juventus player after all if the latest report from Spain is to be believed.

The Spaniard is into the final months of his current deal with Real Madrid and he has been struggling to agree to terms on a new deal with the Spanish side recently.

Juventus want to sign him and they are hoping that he won’t agree to a new contract with Madrid, which might be the case.

A new report from Spain via Calciomercato claims that the Spanish defender is getting set to leave Real Madrid and that he is drifting further and further away from signing a new deal with the former European champions.

Madrid want him to stay, but they cannot agree with his contract demands, they have made him an offer which he doesn’t think is good enough.

Juventus’ defence is being marshalled by Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini right now, however, Chiellini is injury prone and he might not play beyond this campaign.

Ramos can become an experienced replacement for him while the Bianconeri remains patient with Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected Juventus’ finances, it remains unclear if Juve will be able to meet his financial demands.