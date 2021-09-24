Good news for Juventus fans after latest stadium update

The latest proposal from the Technical Scientific Committee to the Italian government could see Serie A stadiums accept fans up to 75% of their capacity in the coming days.

The coronavirus pandemic forced stadiums to be shut to fans for all of last season as the disease hit Italy very hard.

The government’s vaccination drive helped clubs to welcome fans up to 50% capacity in this campaign.

Having one of the biggest stadiums in the country has helped Juventus to admit one of the largest crowds to their league matches so far.

However, that could be made even better with Football Italia reporting that as covid numbers remain low in Italy, the Italian government is now prepared to allow more fans into the stadiums.

The report claims that the decree is expected to be confirmed soon, which will allow more Italian fans to watch their club matches now and their national team in the next international break.

The report claims they could permit stadiums to allow full capacity crowds as early as next month as well.

This will come as a major boost to Juve who have made a poor start to this campaign.

The return of more fans to the Allianz Stadium could help their players perform better and perhaps win more matches for the Bianconeri.