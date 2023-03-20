Good news for Juventus following latest Chiesa update

Federico Chiesa has not suffered a serious injury after he visited the J Medical Centre for tests.

The attacker could not complete Juventus’ match against Inter Milan despite only joining the fixture as a substitute.

This sparked fears that he may have suffered yet another serious injury.

When you have just returned from almost a year on the sidelines, fans will worry the injury might be serious whenever you are down.

However, Chiesa is better than most people feared, with the club confirming they will now monitor him day by day to determine when he can return to action.

A statement reads via Football Italia:

“The tests Federico Chiesa underwent today at J|Medical following his involvement in the match on Sunday evening ruled out any lesions. His condition will be evaluated day by day.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our key men and we always want to have him in our group.

The Euro 2020 winner also knows he has lost time and is eager to start helping the club as soon as possible.

But with his recovery, we must play the long game and not rush him back to regular action.

If we take care of him very well, the attacker will be fit for a long time, which will benefit us.