Good news for Juventus with Chiesa tipped to make his return in 10 days

Federico Chiesa has been injured since the start of this year and the attacker has not played for Juventus or the Italian national team since that time.

The Bianconeri have struggled in his absence and they would be keen to recover him soon enough.

An ACL injury is one of the worst any footballer can suffer and it takes time before they recover to become the same player they were before.

Juve has refused to rush Chiesa’s return to action, but he could be back in the team sooner than we all expect.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals he is making serious progress in his bid to be available soon.

It claims he has done so well that he could be involved when Juventus faces AC Milan at the start of next month.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa remains one of our most important players and the attacker will make us stronger when he returns.

Whenever we use injury as an excuse for our poor form, Chiesa is at the centre of it.

The Euro 2020 hero will prove why we have waited so long for him when he starts playing.

But we must resist the temptation to rush him back to action sooner than expected.