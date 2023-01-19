Good news – Juventus injury absentees play 45 minutes in a friendly

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to get their long-term injury absentees back fit as the trio of Paul Pogba, Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado featured in a friendly game organised to test their fitness.

The Bianconeri have been unable to use Pogba in a competitive game this term after he was injured during pre-season and the Frenchman will be eager to get back soon.

A report via Football Italia reveals Juve took on local club Fossano after their training yesterday in a 45 minutes friendly match.

Pogba, Cuadrado and Vlahovic all partook in the match, but it does not mean they will be available when Juve faces Atalanta in Serie A at the weekend.

The Bianconeri knows these guys are close to full fitness and will not take any risk by rushing them back to action. Instead, they will allow them to continue working on their fitness.

Juve FC Says

These players remain key men for us and we have to ensure they come back when they are 100 per cent ready to start playing for us.

The Bianconeri remain one of the league’s best sides, and these returnees will make the squad even stronger.