Juventus has secured the future of their promising young talent, Fabio Miretti, by signing him to a new contract, as reported by Football-Italia.

Despite recent reports suggesting a potential loan move, the club has demonstrated their confidence in him by offering a four-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Miretti’s rise through the ranks has been impressive, earning him a place in Juventus’ first-team squad during the 2021/2022 season. In the previous term, he gained valuable experience and made even more appearances for the Bianconeri, contributing to their efforts in securing a Champions League spot.

While Nicolo Fagioli appeared to be ahead of him in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium towards the end of the season, Miretti remains a significant and valued member of the Juventus squad. The club believes in his abilities and trusts him to perform well whenever he represents Juventus on the field.

With this new contract, Juventus is reaffirming its commitment to nurturing and developing its young talents, and they have high hopes for Fabio Miretti’s continued growth and success within the club’s ranks.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is one of the finest players in our squad now and the club must keep its best youngsters.

The Azzurri star will keep developing well, but he might have to leave the club on loan this summer to get game time and continue progressing.

That would depend on the incomings at the Allianz Stadium. If Juve does not sign another midfielder, then he can stay and fancy his chances of playing.