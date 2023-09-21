Adrien Rabiot reportedly sustained a minor injury during Juventus’ training session this week, but the French midfielder is expected to be available for the upcoming match against Sassuolo.

Rabiot has established himself as a crucial player for the club and has been a consistent presence in the team since last season when he reached peak form. Juventus relies on his contributions to maintain the quality of their midfield, and the upcoming match against Sassuolo is an important fixture in which his presence is highly valued.

According to Tuttojuve, the injury Rabiot suffered in training is not considered a significant concern, and he is anticipated to make a full recovery in time for the clash against Sassuolo. His availability for the match should come as a relief to Juventus and their supporters.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is too important to miss any match for us at this stage of the season and the midfielder is a player we are sure we need all the time.

It is great that he would be fit for the Sassuolo game, but the club must not become reliant on the World Cup finalist.

We need other midfielders we can trust to play, even if it means resting the Frenchman for some games.

This way, we will be sure to have a strong team in any game, regardless of whether or not the player is available to play.