Thiago Motta reacted to Juventus’ goalless draw against Empoli this evening, admitting that it was not the result they had hoped for.

The Bianconeri had already entered the international break following a goalless draw against AS Roma.

Several of their new signings had joined the club before the break and stayed to acclimatize to the system, raising expectations for a better performance against Empoli. However, despite the Blues’ strong start to the season, Juventus fans still anticipated a stronger showing.

A lack of chemistry among Juventus’ top players was evident, and ultimately, they were unable to secure the win.

After the game, Motta acknowledged that the result was disappointing but emphasised that his team performed well overall.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We go home with a point, it’s clear that it’s not what we want, certainly the result wasn’t what we wanted before the match, but the performance of the boys was a good performance at this time and we have to continue to grow on this”.

Juve FC Says

Even though we would have wanted our team to win, we have to take the positives and focus on the fact that we have not lost the game.

We will have tougher games to play, but our players will also understand each other more as the season continues.