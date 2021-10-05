Good reasons to think Juventus will prosper if they offload Dybala in January

Paulo Dybala is the darling of most Juventus fans and arguably the club’s best player now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left.

The Bianconeri recognises that they have a top star on their hands and are desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

However, they have been struggling to achieve that and it has now become an unwelcome distraction.

Juve is keen to regain the Scudetto and is among the favourites, however, their Champions League odds tell you that they are not seen as likely winners of Europe’s elite competition and that is despite having a player of the quality of Dybala in their ranks.

Top clubs have to keep their best players happy and that is one reason they have been insisting on getting Dybala on a new contract.

However, it now seems he is holding them back and offloading him would probably help them thrive.

Dybala’s impact at the Allianz Stadium has been significant and Juventus would miss him in the short term if he does leave, but could the long-term gain from his departure be worth it?

The 27-year-old struggled for form at Juve last season and their reliance on his brilliance saw them struggle when he was no longer available to them.

Juve is still dealing with his fragile fitness and it can be argued that tying him down to a new long-term deal is simply not worth it.

He is already approaching 28 and his recent fitness record threatens to rob him of his peak years as a footballer. It would be embarrassing for Juve to give him a new deal and see injuries sideline him for much of its duration.

This makes selling him now a smart choice.

Dybala will guarantee a good payday if they sell him in the January transfer window, considering his status as one of the world’s best talents.

Money from his sale could help Juve bring in younger and more consistent players like Dusan Vlahovic, whom they have been targeting.

Dybala’s current wage is among the highest at the club and can fund the salary of much younger and perhaps fitter replacements.

Massimiliano Allegri needs his top players available for every match this season and in the last two years, Dybala’s fitness level has been poor and this is a red flag Juve cannot ignore in deciding on his future.

It will hurt to see him leave, but it would not be smart to keep him if he continues to miss matches through injury. Aaron Ramsey has shown how painful that can be.

Several clubs would jump at the chance to sign Dybala if he is put on sale now and that is exactly what Juventus needs to do as soon as the January transfer window reopens.