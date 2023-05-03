Goran Pandev discusses a fixture when the referee helped Juventus

Juventus has often been accused of being favoured by referees in Italian football and that accusation continues to this day.

The Bianconeri are the biggest club in Italy and continues to put the country on the football map.

This should earn them a lot of respect, but that hasn’t been the case, as Juve seems to be targeted for being too successful.

When they play a game, opponents are quick to claim referees and other match officials favour them.

This has gone on for a long time and former Napoli man Goran Pandev is the latest to make this claim.

While recalling a Super Cup final between them and the Bianconeri, he said via Calciomercato:

“What did I say in the Super Cup Italy final that led Mazzoleni to expel me? I was angry because the linesman always raised the flag of the offside, he helped Juventus a little.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is an easy target partly because the club is the most successful in the country in the last decade.

We are battling on several legal fronts and now we are being accused of being favoured by the same authorities who have targeted us.

Pandev is free to have an opinion, but we all know what he is saying is very far from the truth.