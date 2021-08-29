“Gradually they will emerge” Allegri reacts to shock Empoli defeat

Massimiliano Allegri has reacted to Juventus’ shock 1-0 loss to Empoli yesterday and says his team will only get better.

The Bianconeri headed into that game after dropping points against Udinese in a 2-2 draw in their first game of the season.

Their preparation for the match was overshadowed by the sorry transfer saga surrounding the soon to be departed, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star was their top scorer last season and they will miss his goals, but they have to move on.

Empoli only returned to Serie A at the end of last season after their impressive campaign in Serie B.

Juve was expected to beat them and earn their first league win of the season, but the new boys stunned them.

Allegri spoke about the defeat after the match and claimed that they made some mistakes and could have taken more advantage of their opponents to get a better result from the game.

However, he insists they will only get better with time.

He said as quoted by Football Italia: “We need to work on our solidity, but these two slip-ups will inevitably do us good. This is a strong squad, it has values and gradually they will emerge.

“Empoli leave a lot of spaces on the wings, but the things we really did badly were technical errors, because we were frenetic. We can’t assume we will take the lead and control every game, we need the calm that a great team has, knowing we can overturn it.”