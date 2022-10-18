While France Football was crowning Karim Benzema as the best player in the world in the famous Ballon d’Or ceremony, Italian football held its own gala event.

The Gran Gala del Calcio is yearly event organized by the Italian footballers association, and it recognizes the best performers from the previous campaign.

After winning their first Scudetto title in eleven years, Milan dominated the accolades. The Rossoneri received the award for the best club, while their manager Stefano Pioli was chosen as the best tactician.

Moreover, the Italian champions had four representatives in the Best XI formation – Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leao.

Despite their disappointing campaign, Juventus still had two representatives, albeit it was for their exploits with other clubs.

The first is Gleison Bremer who made the crosstown switch following a spectacular campaign at Torino.

The second is Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian made a ground-breaking transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus in the middle of the season. Although he ran out of steam at the end of the campaign, his brilliant start in Florence was enough to cement him a spot.

Best Serie A XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Di Lorenzo, Bremer, Tomori, Hernandez; Barella, Brozovic, Milinkovic-Savic; Vlahovic, Immobile, Leao