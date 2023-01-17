Gravina admits Agnelli set up a meeting that he attended

Andrea Agnelli seems to have dragged a number of people into the public eye for the wrong reasons and one of them is FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

The former Juve president and his board resigned last year and the Bianconeri are now working on a new one which will be inaugurated this week.

Before he left his role at the club, investigators made public some of their findings in the capital gains case and it showed how Juve had done some of its business behind closed doors.

Agnelli hosted a meeting at his mother’s residence, which Gravina and some Serie A club presidents attended and the Serie A administrator has come under fire for that.

Gravina has now explained what happened. He said via Football Italia:

“The meeting had been set up by Andrea Agnelli, in agreement with Dal Pino, in order to verify the possibility of settling disagreements within the League and in the relations between the League and the FA.

“I learnt of the initiative from Dal Pino himself and it was presented to me as a need to identify common elements, also through the drafting of a document, aimed at solutions in the perspective of reorganising the football system.”

Juve FC Says

As the holder of a public office, Gravina has to be very careful about what he gets involved in and now that Juve is in trouble, it could extend to his position.

However, as we insist we have done nothing wrong, we expect the club to be cleared and Gravina should also have nothing to worry about.