Gravina insists Vlahovic will not be treated differently from Lukaku

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has assured that Dusan Vlahovic’s racism case will be treated the same way Romelu Lukaku’s was treated.

Atalanta fans racially abused Vlahovic at the weekend and a section of their stadium has been closed off because of the incident.

It was a similar situation to Lukaku’s a few weeks back at Juventus.

The Belgian striker was abused by Juve fans, and a section of their ground was closed off initially before it was reopened on appeal.

The Inter Milan striker also received a second yellow card for provoking the fans with his celebration.

Vlahovic was also cautioned for the same act and Gravina insists the Serbian’s case will be treated the same way.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Lukaku’s case, I took on ethical and civil responsibilities, although the FIGC does not have direct competence in that case, if not political. For what happened to Vlahovic the same principles apply and I will behave in the same way if the same conditions should occur in the Vlahovic case”

Juve FC Says

Racism should have no place in our football and it is sad that we are dealing with it the way we are at the moment.

The ideal situation would be a time when it has been completely eliminated from our game.

Authorities are working hard in that regard, but it is clear to see that more needs to be done.