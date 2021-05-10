Gravina says he hopes stadiums can reopen to fans next season

FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, has discussed the possibility of fans returning to the stadiums and says he hopes that happens next season.

Fans have been asked to watch Serie A games from home since the start of last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This season has been played entirely behind closed doors, with Italy still grappling with the infectious disease.

The absence of fans has been tough on some teams with money from gate receipt now unavailable to them.

If this continues, there would be more problems for teams struggling financially and there is hope that next season will be played with at least some fans attending the games.

Gravina said they are working with the government to see that fans can be back as soon as practicable.

He says the start of next season could be the best time for that to happen and hopes they would start the campaign with fans in the stands.

He told Radio Anch’io lo Sport via Calciomercato: “We work arriving gradually. The hope is that we can think of the next championship as something inaugurate a return to normality “