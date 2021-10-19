Gravina says Juventus shouldn’t have signed Ronaldo

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina believes Juventus shouldn’t have signed Cristiano Ronaldo after they sold him to Manchester United at a loss this summer.

The striker joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in 2018 for €110m, but he returned to United for €15m plus €8m add-ons.

Ronaldo netted 101 goals in 134 appearances for the Bianconeri, but he cost them around €30m per season in wages.

Serie A enjoyed some relevance because of his presence in the competition, but he failed to help the Bianconeri win the Champions League as they had expected when they signed him.

Gravina admits that signing Ronaldo helped Italian football, but he insists it didn’t benefit Juventus, at the end of the day.

Predicting the winners of Serie A, he added that Napoli and the Milan clubs look prepared to win the title, although he gave room for surprises in his prediction.

When asked if Ronaldo was a good signing for Juventus, he said as quoted by Football Italia: “I don’t think so, not for my philosophy,” he said.

“It was good for Italian football, but I don’t think it was a positive operation for Juventus.

“As for the Serie A title, I see Napoli and the Milanese clubs well equipped. However, there are always surprises in football. It will be a great season.”

Juventus is struggling without Ronaldo’s goal at the moment, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata have shown good form at the start of this season.