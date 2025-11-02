Former Italy striker Francesco Graziani analyses how Kenan Yildiz would fit into the plans of new Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti.

The former Roma and Napoli boss was appointed on Thursday, just three days following the sacking of Igor Tudor, who failed to win any of his last eight matches in charge.

The 66-year-old enjoyed a winning start on Saturday, with the Bianconeri beating Cremonese by two goals to one away from home.

Luciano Spalletti kicked off his Juventus tenure with an important win

Spalletti adopted a hybrid 3-4-1-2 formation that included some surprises, especially with Teun Koopmeiners starting at the back.

Moreover, Weston McKennie operated as an attacking midfielder behind Loic Openda and Dusan Vlahovic, while Manuel Locatelli and Khephren operated in the double pivot.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

But despite the improved performance, Graziani argued that Juventus need a few quality additions in the middle of the park.

“To be at the top, Juventus are missing a couple of quality midfielders,” said the 1982 World Cup winner in his interview with Radio Sportiva via TuttoJuve.

“McKennie is fighting but not creating. Thuram and Locatelli did well. The latter is one of the most criticised players, and yet, he remains a key component. Cremonese pushed forward in the second half, forcing Juve back into their own half.

“Atalanta’s Koopmeiners was a different player compared to the current version. Now we need to have faith in the players in the squad, trying to get them to perform at their best. And that’s Spalletti’s job.”

Where will Kenan Yildiz play under Spalletti?

The new manager was able to earn a victory even in the absence of Yildiz, who is the team’s bona fide best attacker.

The Turkish forward was rested as a precautionary measure, as he’s been dealing with a slight discomfort in his knee.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old will certainly command a starting role under Spalletti, and Graziani sees him playing behind the two strikers.

“Yildiz can be the perfect attacking midfielder for Spalletti’s 4-3-1-2.”

It remains to be seen if the former Italy head coach is willing to switch to a four-man backline, as sources in the Italian press revealed he chose to play with three at the back to accommodate the characteristics of the players at his disposal.