“Great bitterness” Juventus responds to being docked 10 points

Juventus has responded to the latest decision by the FIGC to deduct 10 points from their league total for the use of capital gains.

The Bianconeri had succeeded in getting a 15-point deduction earlier in the season reversed temporarily.

However, on appeal, they have now been punished with a ten-point deduction which seriously affects their chances of making the Champions League.

If they beat Empoli tonight (looking unlikely at the moment), they will be two points off the top four places, but Juve will want to get at least a few more of those points back and guarantee themselves a place inside the top four.

The club has always maintained its innocence in the capital gains case and has vowed to appeal the decision to punish them again.

A club statement reads:

“Juventus Football Club takes note of what was decided by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI.

“What was established by the fifth instance of judgment in this matter, which began more than a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of supporters who, in the absence of clear rules, find themselves extremely penalised with the application of sanctions that seem to take into account the principle of proportionality.

“While not ignoring the need for urgency, which Juventus has never shied away from during the proceedings, it is emphasised that these are facts that still have to be evaluated by a judge.”

Juve FC Says

It has been tough for us, and this new point deduction is a significant setback in our quest to finish this season in the top four.

However, we can still appeal and you never know, stranger things have happened in football and Juve may yet find themselves playing some form of European football next season.