Antonio Cassano has not held back in his criticism of Thiago Motta as Juventus continues to struggle for form this season.

Despite having two full transfer windows to shape his squad, Motta has failed to bring out the best in his players. Many of Juve’s current stars joined because of his vision, yet the team has been unable to consistently perform at a high level.

The Bianconeri have looked uninspired in recent matches, with players lacking confidence and failing to display the fighting spirit expected when wearing the famous black-and-white shirt. The 4-0 loss to Atalanta at home was shocking and the following 3-0 loss away to Fiorentina compounded the crisis now surrounding the club.

Cassano, who has closely followed Juventus this season, has been particularly scathing in his assessment of the manager’s performance. Speaking to Calciomercato, he did not mince his words:

“I start with Thiago’s statements, who underlines how even with Atalanta, against Fiorentina we started well… He rightly takes responsibility and blame, but I can’t believe he thinks what he says… Against Atalanta he conceded 4 goals, he could have conceded 8, with Fiorentina at the first punch, he collapses…. Seven months later and in light of the last two disastrous weeks, the reality is that he doesn’t have the status to be able to coach Juventus. He is in total difficulty, in great confusion and zero ideas.”

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Cassano’s brutal assessment highlights the frustration surrounding Juve’s current situation. The team has failed to show improvement, and their recent defeats have exposed significant tactical and mental weaknesses.

Motta himself must realise that he has underperformed, and with Juventus being a club that demands success, he will not be surprised if the club decides to move on from him at the end of the season.

Juventus fans have been patient, but the time for change is approaching. Motta was brought in with high expectations, but his inability to lift the squad and deliver consistent performances has left many wondering if he was ever the right choice. His tactical decisions have often been questioned, and the team’s lack of progress has only added to the growing frustration.

With the Serie A season nearing its conclusion, Juventus must consider their future carefully. They cannot afford another season of underachievement. If the team fails to qualify for the Champions League, the financial and sporting repercussions will be severe. The club’s history demands excellence, and if Motta cannot provide it, Juventus will have no choice but to look elsewhere for leadership.