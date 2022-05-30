Juventus are being linked with two potential signings in Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, but former Bianconeri Beniamino Vignola has doubts about the duo.

The Old Lady are already working on strengthening their side ahead of the new season, with a number of free agents set to decide on their futures in the very-near future. Two that we are believed to be in the market for are Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, who are set to leave Manchester United and PSG respectively, and we are believed to be amongst the favourites for both.

Former midfielder Vignola isn’t convinced that they are the right players to bring in this summer, claiming that we should instead be looking at a ‘point guard’.

“I have great doubts about these two players, not about the value but about their characteristics,” he told TuttoJuve. “With the recovery of Chiesa, there is Cuadrado, there are good midfielders like Locatelli, McKennie and Rabiot, so I would see them a bit as gods. In my opinion, more than Pogba, which is a heated soup, we need the figure of a point guard capable of organizing the game in a midfield that has been missing in recent years.”

I have to admit that I would love to see Pogba come back, but I also agree that we need an enforcer to take control in midfield. Chelsea should maybe be where we look for one, with both of Ngolo Kante and Jorginho being linked with a potential exit in recent windows.

Which areas of the team do you think should be our priority this summer?

Patrick