Great opportunity for Juventus to land striker for free in January

Napoli ace Arkadiusz Milik was one of the most sought-after strikers in the just concluded transfer window and the Pole came close to making a move to AS Roma.

That move fell through, but his first choice team to join was always Juve and it seems that the striker has kept the door open for a potential move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus signed Alvaro Morata on loan instead and Milik decided against joining other teams that wanted him including Tottenham and Fiorentina, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

The Polish striker will now remain in Naples for the rest of this season which will also be the final year of his current deal at the club.

The report claims that he has been told that he will not be part of the team for the season as he has refused to sign a new deal and this opens the door for Juve to try to sign him again in the next transfer window.

If the Bianconeri still cannot get a deal done over his signature in January, then they can get him on a pre-contract and sign him for free next summer.

In that case, both Milik and Juve will get their wish to work together at last.