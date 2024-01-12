Kenan Yildiz is having a great time in the Juventus first team and has sent a message of thanks to the fans after scoring one of the goals that sent the team to the semi-final of the Italian Cup.

Yildiz has been one of the best things to happen to Juve in the last few weeks, and his emergence as a first-team option has made their team more enjoyable to watch.

Juve had been keen on making new signings this month, but they are no longer in a hurry as Yildiz and other youngsters at the club have hit top form.

Juve is now expecting a lot from the teenager, and he does not seem like he will disappoint.

The Bianconeri consider him one of their finest players and will continue to work hard to ensure he stays focused on playing.

After the 4-0 win against Frosinone last night, the Turkey international wrote on Instagram:

“Great performance for the team! Thanks always to all the fans for the support Cup semi-final Coppa.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is such a major breath of fresh air for us and we hope he keeps dazzling on the pitch.

The attacker is a top player in the making and we expect him to work hard to ensure that he reaches his full potential.