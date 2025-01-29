Benfica’s captain, Nicolás Otamendi will aim to guide Benfica to victory against Juventus as the two clubs clash in the Champions League tonight. Both teams approach this match with determination, albeit from slightly different perspectives, as Juventus seek to rebound from a domestic setback while Benfica look to make their mark in Turin.

Juventus, already assured of a spot in the playoff round, will be eager to finish the league phase of the competition on a positive note. The Bianconeri recently suffered their first league defeat of the season, falling to Napoli, a result that has left fans demanding a strong response in tonight’s fixture. This match provides an opportunity for Juventus to restore confidence and put the disappointment of that loss behind them.

However, the challenge posed by Benfica cannot be underestimated. The Portuguese side has a history of creating upsets in European football and will undoubtedly aim to add Juventus to their list of high-profile victims. Despite Juventus’ qualification for the playoffs, the encounter against Benfica promises to be anything but straightforward. The Portuguese club is fully aware of the difficulty of defeating the Bianconeri in Turin but will relish the opportunity to prove themselves against a top opponent.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Otamendi emphasised the team’s mindset ahead of the game, he said as quoted by Tuttojuve

“We know that the match will be long, they play good football, they have great players, but the same goes for us. We have to stay calm but also be aggressive when we have to attack, and be aggressive when we have to defend. I think it will be a great show, a great match and we hope to get the three points, that’s what we’re here for.”

Although Juventus have already secured their place in the next round, failing to defeat Benfica would perpetuate the negativity surrounding their recent loss. A win would provide a much-needed morale boost and send a message of resilience to their supporters. As Benfica look to test Juventus’ resolve, the Bianconeri must rise to the occasion to deliver the result expected by their fans at the Allianz Stadium.