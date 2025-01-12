Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli explains what Juventus plan to do in January while reserving some praise for two of the club’s main transfer targets.

The Bianconeri have been short on options at the back for several months now, with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal out with ACL injuries, while Danilo is on his way out of the club, with the two parties reportedly working on terminating their contract ahead of his expected transfer to Napoli.

Therefore, Giuntoli has been reiterating the club’s intention to reinforce the backline over the past few weeks. But while the director had initially quashed all rumours suggesting attacking reinforcement is on the way too, he has now adopted a more lenient approach, especially following Arek Milik’s latest injury relapse.

Therefore, the 52-year-old admitted that the Bianconeri will be keeping an eye on market opportunities across all departments.

“The strategy is to strengthen the team in the defensive department and look around to see if there are any opportunities in other departments,” said Giuntoli in his interview with DAZN ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Mole clash against Torino (via IlBianconero).

“We have to respect many parameters, economic and technical. Important players are difficult to find in January. We need to have a little more patience.”

Giuntoli confirmed the club is looking for players outside Italy, while praising Paris Saint-Germain Randal Kolo Muani and Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo when their names were mentioned by the interviewer, while teasing new developments next week.

“In particular, the market can offer you certain situations or not and therefore in this case in Italy there are no possibilities, we are looking abroad”.

“Araujo and Kolo Muani are great players, the market is now in full swing, we hope that there will be positive news this week.”