Juventus has Mason Greenwood and Felipe Anderson on their radar as potential signings ahead of next season.

Both wingers have been targets for the Bianconeri for several weeks, as Juventus looks to bolster their squad with new talent.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, following some off-field domestic issues that led to his departure from England. Despite this, he has been enjoying a successful season in Spain. Manchester United is reportedly willing to sell him upon his return to the club in the summer.

Juventus is pleased with this development and is actively exploring options to incorporate Greenwood into their squad for the upcoming season. Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Juventus hopes to secure a cut-price move for Greenwood, considering he only has a year left on his current deal. However, there is competition from other clubs for his signature.

As for Felipe Anderson, Juventus is in contact with his representatives and is optimistic about reaching an agreement for a free transfer in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Anderson and Greenwood are two fine wingers who we will benefit from having in our squad.

The condition looks good for us to sign Anderson for free and spend a little cash on Greenwood at the end of the term.

If United insists on signing Gleison Bremer, we could make them add Greenwood to their offer for his signature.