Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement with Weston McKennie over a new contract, with the American expected to extend his stay at the club in the coming days.

McKennie has been one of their standout performers this season and remains one of the few players whose standards have not dipped, despite having been in Turin since 2020. His consistency has been particularly notable given the transitional periods the club has experienced during that time.

A Player Who Always Responds

There have been repeated attempts by Juventus to move him on, and managers such as Thiago Motta have previously excluded him from their plans. Yet on each occasion, McKennie has responded with resilience, working his way back into contention through determination and professionalism.

His versatility has proven invaluable. McKennie is capable of operating in multiple roles, and he performs reliably whenever called upon. It is difficult to describe any position as truly out of place for him, such is his adaptability and tactical intelligence. Juventus recognise the value of a player with that profile, and Luciano Spalletti is aware of the importance of retaining dependable figures within the squad. That appreciation appears to have accelerated the process of finalising a new agreement for the former Leeds United loanee.

Praise from a Former Coach

Reports linking him with an extended stay have not surprised former United States manager Gregg Berhalter, who views the midfielder as a natural competitor. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “The news of Weston’s possible contract renewal with Juventus doesn’t surprise me at all.

“It demonstrates the warriors’ determination to keep fighting even when things get tough. I remember Pierre Low telling him early on, during his first spell with Juventus, that ‘it’s easy to play for Juventus for a season, but only great players can do it for 10 years.’

“I think this has stuck with him and he’s understood how much you have to give 100% every day to be part of a top club.”

Such remarks underline McKennie’s reputation as a committed professional determined to succeed at the highest level.