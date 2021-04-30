Gremio abandons their pursuit of Juventus star

Gremio has abandoned their pursuit of the signature of Douglas Costa, which is a major blow to Juventus’ summer plans.

The Brazilian has been on loan at Bayern Munich in this campaign, but the Germans don’t have the option to make it permanent and they also don’t have the appetite to do that.

It means he will return to Turin and present Juve with one more unwanted player whom they have to deal with.

Costa has had a journeyman career with his injury problems denying him the chance to build a career at one team.

He will have a year left on his current deal and Gremio had been hoping to convince him to return to where it all began in his footballing career.

However, the economics involved in signing a top player like him from Europe has proven to be too much for them, according to Globo Esporte via Calciomercato.

Costa was linked with the likes of Wolves in the summer, but he wanted to still play for a top club and chose Bayern.

The transfer window is still a few weeks away from being reopened and Juve will hope that more teams will become interested in his signature when he can move again.