Gremio wants to take Juventus star back to South America

Douglas Costa is a player that Juventus will most likely have to find a new home for him in the summer.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and there is no sign that the Germans will make his transfer permanent.

This means that Juve would have to farm him out on loan yet again and they might get some help from Brazil.

Costa broke through at Brazilian side, Gremio before making a move to Europe and his first senior team wants him back, according to Calciomercato.

It is a move that sounds very romantic, but it is not so straightforward as that considering that he earns a lot of money.

The report says Gremio has watched him struggle to get a permanent European home in recent seasons and they are keen to get him back.

They want a loan or a permanent transfer as long as it is within their means.

The only obstacle to the transfer now is that the attacker would have to agree to a pay cut or an agreement on finances reached because the Brazilians can only pay a small fraction of what he currently earns.

They could pad up the earnings with an agreement on the sales of his merchandise.

The Brazilian transfer window has already opened and will close before the end of May.

This means that Juventus, Bayern Munich and the attacker have to reach an agreement on his signature sooner rather than later.