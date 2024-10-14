Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has left the training camp of the American national team while carrying a knock.

The 26-year-old didn’t take part in the USMNT’s friendly test against Panama. His national team coach Mauricio Pochettino later revealed that the player had a physical issue so they opted against risking him.

So while his international teammates are preparing for their next friendly encounter against Mexico, McKennie has returned to Turin.

The USMNT released a statement confirming the midfielder’s exit along with four other players.

“Following the U.S.’ 2-0 win over Panama in the first game under new U.S. Men’s National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino, five players are leaving camp as the team heads to Guadalajara for a rare friendly in Mexico,” reads the official note (via JuventusNews24)

“No additional players will be added to the roster. After playing significant minutes over the past month for the U.S. National Team and AC Milan, Christian Pulisic has been released and returned to his club for load management.

“Marlon Fossey, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen have minor injuries and will return to their clubs for further evaluation and treatment.”

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are left to sweat over the midfielder’s condition.

Thiago Motta will already be without Teun Koopmeiners for Saturday’s clash against Lazio, and McKennie was the main candidate to replace him.

The Texan will undergo medical tests upon his return to Italy. The source reveals Juventus fear the player has suffered a strain, which would effectively rule him out of the contests against Lazio, Stuttgart and Inter.