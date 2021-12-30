Growing reports claim Barcelona have offered their striker in exchange for Morata

Earlier today, transfer reports claimed that Barcelona are interested in signing Alvaro Morata.

The Catalans are adamant on reinforcing their squad by adding names that are well-appreciated by their new manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana have already sealed a deal for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, and apparently, they have identified Morata as the man to lead the attack.

But during the day, growing reports are now claiming that the Spanish giants are offering the services of Memphis Depay in exchange for the Juventus striker.

This story is being reported by Calciomercato, as well as Goal Italia amongst other sources.

Depay has been previously linked to Juventus during his time at Lyon, but he ended up signing for Barcelona as a free agent last summer.

But with his compatriot Ronald Koeman out of the club, the Dutchman’s position could be vulnerable at the Camp Nou.

As for Morata, the Bianconeri have already paid Atletico Madrid 20 millions to have him on loan for two seasons.

However, the former Chelsea man might not remain in Turin beyond the current campaign, as the Italians are unlikely to pay an additional 35 millions to make his stay permanent.

Juve FC say

This obviously isn’t the first rumored exchanged between Juventus and another top European club. But it appears that the news is true indeed and Barcelona are adamant on signing Morata.

But even so, this operation remains easier said than done, as the Catalans will also have to negotiate with Atletico who still own the Spaniard’s card.

Moreover, who’s to say that Max Allegri will be willing to sacrifice his first choice center forward in the middle of the campaign, even with Depay on the plate.

But this is surely a story to keep an eye on in the next few hours.