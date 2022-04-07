Growing reports expect Juventus striker to join PSG next season

In 2019, Moise Kean was the toast of the town in Turin. The striker rose from the youth ranks to become a mainstay in Juve’s first lineup.

Nevertheless, his success at the club was short-lived, as the old management sold him to Everton that summer.

The young Italian endured a tough campaign in England, before finding his footing again while on loan at Paris Saint Germain last season.

Last summer, the striker made his return to Juventus, but he’s been unable to recapture the magic of his original time at the club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Max Allegri has been left disappointed by the performances of his old pupil.

Therefore, the 22-year-old could terminate his two-year loan deal earlier than expected, and rejoin PSG in the summer.

However, Juventus have an obligation to buy Kean in the summer of 2023. Hence, they would have to reach an agreement with Everton to terminate the deal.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the player’s agent Mino Raiola could play a key role in finding his client a safe passage towards the French capital.

The report explains how the Italo-Dutch agent has a great rapport with PSG director Leonardo, and will be ready to help Juventus and Everton in finding an agreement to terminate the striker’s time in Turin.